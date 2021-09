Mandy Jensen, M: 402-639-6894, MandySellsNEHomes@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - This Mount Forest ranch home is situated perfectly near shopping, dining, and east campus. Inside you'll find fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room and all 3 main level bedrooms. The basement area features a 4th non-conforming bedroom or flex space, as well as a rec area, 2nd bathroom, and laundry. Step outside to the fully fenced backyard and relax or grill on the patio.