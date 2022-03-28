 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

After 57 years, this homeowner is ready to hand you the keys! So much potential in this beautiful 1920 home! CORNER LOT with lots of room to run! Main floor includes large kitchen, formal dining, big bright living room, three bedrooms, bath & mudroom/enclosed porch! PLUS first floor laundry! Unfinished basement has TONS of storage! Two stall detached garage!

