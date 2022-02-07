 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $165,000

Lorrin Worner, M: 402-889-8919, lorrin@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home! Check out this ranch in North Lincoln with beautiful hardwood floors just minutes from UNL's East Campus. You'll find two spacious bedrooms on the main floor and a third nonconforming bedroom in basement. There's plenty of recreational space in the basement that could be used as an exercise room, an office, or theatre room. The property is home to a few mature trees with a patio and storage shed in the backyard. Schedule a showing now!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News