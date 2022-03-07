3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $164,900

**CONTRACT PENDING. OPEN FOR BACKUP OFFERS** Check out this centrally located beauty! This property from ceiling to floor is full of NEW updates. The updates include: light fixtures/outlets, paint, vinyl flooring/carpet, kitchen cabinets/bathroom vanities, stainless steel appliances, exterior paint, and much more. With a fenced in backyard you can relax with your furry ones or take a short stroll to Woods park a few blocks away.