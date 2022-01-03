 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $164,900

Check out this recently refreshed Northeast Lincoln bungalow ready for its new owner! Features include 2 bath areas (main level NEW vanity w/ granite top, NEW flooring), updated kitchen (NEW painted cabinets, NEW hardware, NEW granite counter tops, NEW backsplash, NEW luxury vinyl tile plank flooring), NEW stainless steel appliances, large living room with NEW paint & carpet, fireplace, vinyl windows, unfinished basement with ½ bath & plenty of room for storage or potential future finish, double wide driveway and storage shed. Call today!

