3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $154,900

Modern updated charmer! 3 bedroom home on a wonderful corner lot. This home is ready for you! Large beautiful new kitchen, updated bathroom, all new windows, new carpet, luxury vinyl planking, a fresh clean interior paint job, and new water heater, furnace and air conditioner. Large yard fenced where you can enjoy spending days on your shaded back deck. Bonus over sized 2 stall detached garage for unlimited uses! Call to make your appointment today and don't miss out!