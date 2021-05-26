 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $150,000

Courtney Goodman, M: 402-517-1227, Courtney.Goodman@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome home to this move-in ready gem! This 3 bedroom 1.5 story home has undergone a complete cosmetic rehab and boasts new countertops, appliances, paint, and flooring! Huge oversize 2 car garage with alley access is an awesome bonus. Set up your showing today! AMA View More

