3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $150,000

Eastborough Investment Property available now!! Don't miss out on this easy to maintain 3 bed, 1 bath home that features over 1000 sq ft. and is a short distance from the meadowlane shopping center and O St. You'll find convenient one level living with a sizable fenced back yard, low maintenance vinyl siding, 2019 vinyl windows and 5 year old roof. Call today to schedule a showing!!

