3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $149,900

Check out this recently refreshed North Lincoln 1.5 story home! Features include 3+1 bedrooms, large entry, full bathroom, formal dining, NEW range/oven, NEW refrigerator, NEW luxury vinyl tile flooring, NEW carpet, NEW interior paint, beautiful original woodwork, unfinished basement, 2nd floor sunroom & deck, covered front porch, back patio, NEW roof, NEW gutters, NEW exterior paint and fenced yard. What a value! This one could be great for the investor or owner occupant! Call today!

