3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $144,900

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features plenty of space, charming character and lots of potential! When you enter be sure to note the tall ceilings and the spacious living areas. On the main level you will find an entry area, living room, dining room, kitchen and main bath. The second floor features 3 bedrooms, bathroom and a sun room which would be a great place to make a seating area and enjoy your morning coffee with a good book. There is a 3rd story with an unfinished room that could be made into an awesome get-away or custom office space. Be sure to look up and check out the newer roof!

