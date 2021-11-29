3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $140,000

Great priced 3 bedroom / 1 bath home with an attached 1 stall garage!! New paint throughout and LOOK at that REMODELED KITCHEN! The main level features a brightly-lit living room, informal dining area overlooking the NEW kitchen with three bedrooms and one full bath. Outside you will find a large backyard with plenty of potential, there is also an extra storage area/shop behind the garage! This home is move-in ready, schedule your showing today!