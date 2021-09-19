3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $139,900

Looking for your next project? This house offers a lot of opportunities! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 garage, and a lovely sunroom. If you are looking to house hack this home is a great option. The main living areas already have lovely hardwood floors. The very spacious kitchen is a blank slate for flooring you could add luxury vinyl plank, tile, whatever your heart desires. The sunroom off of the kitchen would make a lovely breakfast nook or gathering area. Upstairs you could customize your own primary suite with a bathroom! Another huge opportunity could be to make the basement a mother-in-law suite. With the separate entrance from the outside you could turn the basement into a cash flowing short-term rental like Airbnb! The opportunity with this home is abundant, be sure to go and check it out.