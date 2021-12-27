3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $134,900

This 3 bedroom home is in a great location. Near all of your shopping needs including Gateway Mall, tons of grocery options and my personal favorite TJ Maxx. This quaint neighborhood has a lot to offer and all for well under $200k! Enjoy the nearby parks, bike paths or roam over to SCC for school or community classes. This home features lovely wood floors, composite roof, newer furnace/ac/water heater, and newer electric wiring. Great opportunity to make this house a home or get your start investing in real estate!