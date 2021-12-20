3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $123,900

You will love the nice front porch to enjoy the friendly, well-established neighborhood. Original built-ins show the charm of this 1926 era home. The home was updated in 2009 with wood look vinyl in bedrooms, living and dining rooms. Kitchen, laundry and bath have tile look vinyl. Updated kitchen and bath at that time. Roof is 9 years old. Built-in hutch in dining room (behind Christmas tree) and built-in dresser in bath for primary bedroom. 3rd bedroom has furniture closet that does not stay. Storage shed and nice flat yard, with alley access. Tenants have lived here 12+ years and will be moving (need more space) end of January. Tenants own: water softner, water coolers, washer and dryer, refrigerater in laundry; microwave and cabinet trash bin in kitchen. Property being sold 'AS IS' with closing after January 31, 2022.