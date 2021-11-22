3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $117,000

What a great value on this solid 3 bed, 1 bath home located on a corner lot, close to campuses, and access to everywhere. Low maintenance steel siding, full basement, fenced in yard and off street parking are pluses. Just needs your finishing touches. HUD homes are sold AS IS. Open to ALL Bidders. Case #321-322242. FHA Insured Escrow financing and 203K Eligible subject to FHA appraisal. www.hudhomestore.gov