 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $117,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $117,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $117,000

What a great value on this solid 3 bed, 1 bath home located on a corner lot, close to campuses, and access to everywhere. Low maintenance steel siding, full basement, fenced in yard and off street parking are pluses. Just needs your finishing touches. HUD homes are sold AS IS. Open to ALL Bidders. Case #321-322242. FHA Insured Escrow financing and 203K Eligible subject to FHA appraisal. www.hudhomestore.gov

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News