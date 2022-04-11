3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $1,750

Be the first to know
Dylan Raiola, son of all-time Nebraska great Dominic Raiola, holds offers from most of the nation’s top programs. On Saturday, he will be in Lincoln.
The gigantic media corps that covers Nebraska football never saw a single practice — until Saturday, that is. This isn't to complain, but we didn't learn much.
Grief, disbelief and exhaustion coursed through the small towns and rural areas of south-central Nebraska on Friday after a wildfire claimed one life, injured another person and left multiple families homeless.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
A woman who returned the wheelchair Tuesday morning said her children had taken it.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
A Lincoln woman said a family friend set up a Go Fund Me to help pay funeral expenses after her daughter died. But when the daughter's widower tried to get the $3,732 that was raised, Go Fund Me said the money had been withdrawn.
The 33-year-old deposited the $26,040 check into her bank account in June 2021, according to the affidavit for her arrest — more than 10 months before she was ultimately charged with theft by deception.
Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, located at 5040 N. 27th St., will officially open its doors to the public at 9 a.m. April 12.
