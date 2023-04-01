Looking for convenience, space and a beautiful area? This near new home is zero-entry. All doors are 36" except for garage side door. This slab home is ready to go with 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath areas and a 3-stall garage. This home has about everything you need! You will find it has an open floor plan with a large Master Bedroom Suite including a Master Bath with roll in shower, a walk-in closet and heated floors, yes, heated floors! The kitchen and bath vanities have beautiful granite counter tops. The kitchen has a nice sized pantry and note the large island. The barn doors to the two bedrooms add a quaintness you will love. The laundry room has cabinets and built in cubbies. The garage is fully insulated, heated, has a ceiling fan, faucet and laundry sink. It's a mechanics dream. Walk out of your living area onto a covered patio and fully fenced yard. Still wanting more? You will love the added savings of the solar panels! Call today for your private showing.