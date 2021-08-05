3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $349,900

Come and see this wonderful open floor plan, 3-bedroom 2-bath ranch home in popular Terrace View subdivision in Hickman built by Avacon, Inc. Professionally designed open concept living, kitchen and informal dining area with a walk-in pantry and a sliding glass door that leads you to your back patio. The master suite is complete with tastefully designed master bath with a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a walk-in shower. Three car attached garage. Sod and underground sprinklers included.