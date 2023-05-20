Builder incentive of up to $3,500 at closing! Brand new and ready townhome in Hickman! HOA approved fences allowed! This open concept, 2,216 sq ft of finish townhome features a huge open living space on the main, a drop-zone with a built-in bench that flows to the kitchen/dining, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An expansive 7x5 pantry and 1/2 bath complete the main level. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets - the master closet is huge. The second floor also offers a sitting area and convenient second floor laundry, master bath and guest bath both with dual sinks. Exterior features include a generous covered patio, 2-stall garage, maintenance free vinyl siding/stone, and sprinklers. Room to grow with an additional 577 sq ft of future finish in the basement.