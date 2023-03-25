You don’t want to miss this opportunity! Builder has just done a generous PRICE REDUCTION and is offering to pay ALL closing costs! Call for ADDITIONAL BUIDER INCENTIVES available through May 31, 2023! Brand new townhome in Hickman! You'll love this floor-plan - 2,216 sq ft of finish featuring a huge open living space on the main, a drop-zone with a built-in bench that flows to the kitchen/dining, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An expansive 7x5 pantry and 1/2 bath complete the main level. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets - the master closet is huge. The second floor also offers a sitting-area and convenient laundry, master bath and guest bath both with dual sinks. The maintenance-free exterior features a generous covered patio, 2-stall garage, and sprinklers. Room to grow with an additional 577 sq ft of future finish in the basement. HOA approved fences are allowed!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $345,000
