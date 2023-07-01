This gorgeous townhome in Terrace View is better-than-new! The owner has made numerous upgrades to this 3 Bedroom/3 Bath stunner! You are welcomed into a lovely entry that flows into the living area. Enjoy the maintenance-free luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house! You’ll love the open space on the main floor with a stylish fireplace. The kitchen is bright and modern with granite countertops, a large island, and stainless-steel appliances. The first floor also has a large pantry, mudroom and half-bath. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms each boasting large walk-in closets and a conveniently located laundry area. The primary ensuite has the closet of your dreams! The two-car garage allows plenty of space for parking and storage. The HOA takes care of lawn, snow and trash, making life easy and maintenance-free. Fences are allowed! Located on a large corner lot, this townhome is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $339,000
