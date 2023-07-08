Huge price reduction! This move-in ready 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome in Terrace View is priced lower than others with the same floor plan! You are welcomed into a lovely entry that flows into the large living area. Enjoy the maintenance-free luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house! You’ll love the open space on the main floor with a stylish fireplace. The kitchen is bright and modern with granite countertops, a large island, and stainless appliances. The first floor also has a large pantry, mudroom and half-bath. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms each boasting large walk-in closets and a conveniently located laundry area. The primary ensuite has the closet of your dreams! The two-car garage allows plenty of space for parking and storage. The HOA takes care of lawn, snow and trash, making life easy and maintenance-free. Fences are allowed! Located on a large corner lot, this townhome is a must-see!