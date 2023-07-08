Huge price reduction! This move-in ready 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome in Terrace View is priced lower than others with the same floor plan! You are welcomed into a lovely entry that flows into the large living area. Enjoy the maintenance-free luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house! You’ll love the open space on the main floor with a stylish fireplace. The kitchen is bright and modern with granite countertops, a large island, and stainless appliances. The first floor also has a large pantry, mudroom and half-bath. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms each boasting large walk-in closets and a conveniently located laundry area. The primary ensuite has the closet of your dreams! The two-car garage allows plenty of space for parking and storage. The HOA takes care of lawn, snow and trash, making life easy and maintenance-free. Fences are allowed! Located on a large corner lot, this townhome is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $334,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Abram Morales, the president of El Rincon LLC, which does business as Las Margaritas, appeared in U.S. District Court last week on behalf of t…
A post meant to highlight Nebraska students who notched perfect ACT scores reignited around so-called brain drain from the state — and raised …
A busy month of recruiting means Nebraska's 2024 class is almost complete. Here's where the Huskers still have needs to fill and the prospects…
The boat, one of only 16 left in the world, was discovered 18 months ago at the bottom of Lake Shasta in Northern California. It will be dedic…
We've got a roundup of all of the Fourth of July celebrations in and around Lincoln.