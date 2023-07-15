**HUGE PRICE REDUCTION** on these brand-new townhomes in Hickman. Move in before the school year starts! HOA approved fences allowed! This end-unit, open concept, 2,216 sq ft of finish townhome features a huge open living space on the main, a drop-zone with a built-in bench that flows to the kitchen/dining, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. An expansive 7x5 pantry and 1/2 bath complete the main level. Upstairs are three large bedrooms each with walk-in closets - the primary closet is enormous. The second floor also offers a sitting area and convenient second floor laundry, primary bath and guest bath both with dual sinks. Exterior features include a generous covered patio, 2-stall garage, maintenance free vinyl siding/stone, and sprinklers. Room to grow with an additional 577 sq ft of future finish in the basement. Call today for your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $324,000
