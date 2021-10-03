3 Bedroom Home in Denton - $295,000

You will want to visit this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quaint rural community, only a short drive from Lincoln for work or play. The basement of the home contains 2 non-conforming bedrooms, a family room, and a recreation room. Outside of the house, you will enjoy the serenity of the spacious deck and the nearly half-acre corner lot, all within the charm of a rural community. In addition to ample outdoor areas, there is an additional detached garage. Within the detached garage, you will find a space for a craft or workshop. The detached garage is insulated, has a dog door, has electricity and heating and cooling. Call today for your showing!