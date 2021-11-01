3 Bedroom Home in Crete - $549,900

Don’t miss out on this stunning acreage property in beautiful Lakeside Estates! Just 20 min. from Lincoln, this 1.5 Story Walkout sits on 2.99 acres w/private lake access. Enjoy scenic views from the Four Season room w/mini-split HVAC for year round comfort. Great Room features a 2 story vaulted ceiling w/abundant natural light & striking fireplace. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry/counterspace, stainless steel appliances, & dinette. Formal dining, den, half bath & laundry/mudroom can also be found on the main level. The 2nd floor features primary & secondary suites along w/ a library loft which could be a home office w/great views. The w/o basement includes a family room w/gas fireplace, rec room w/wet bar, 3rd conform. bedroom, & large ¾ bath. The utility room is perfect for a home gym or woodshop. 3 stall attached garage PLUS below grade 3 stall garage to fit all of the cars & toys! Covered patio, UG sprinklers & potting shed can also found on this picturesque property!