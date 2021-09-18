3 Bedroom Home in Crete - $364,900

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 10:00-11:30AM!!! Take a moment to check out this must see brand new construction in Crete, NE! This open concept home features Three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms finished on the main floor. Other features include walk in pantry, laundry/mud room, master suite with walk in closet, fire place, kitchen island, COVERED PATIO and much more! Plenty of room for storage in unfinished basement with room to expand another bathroom, rec room and/or bedroom with egress window all could be finished down the road. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this beauty! Completion estimated 09/15/21 and basement is not finished.