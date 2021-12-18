This is a must see! Staged and ready to call your own! Take a moment to check out this must see brand new construction in Crete, NE! This open concept home features Three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms finished on the main floor. Other features include walk in pantry, laundry/mud room, master suite with walk in closet, fire place, kitchen island, COVERED PATIO and much more! Plenty of room for storage in unfinished basement with room to expand another bathroom, rec room and/or bedroom with egress window all could be finished down the road. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this beauty! House is complete and basement is not finished.
3 Bedroom Home in Crete - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is this season's choice for the Rimington Trophy. Cam Jurgens is good enough to challenge for the award in 2022, Dave Rimington says.
- Updated
The Cardinals, Badgers, Panthers and Huskers are going to Columbus. Here's a glimpse of what each team is bringing to the big stage.
- Updated
A trail camera took photos of the mountain lion east of Lincoln near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.
- Updated
Pitt is third in the country in scoring at 43 points per game, scored 40-plus eight times and crossed the 50-point threshold four times.
'Tonight they put it together:' Sparked by freshmen — and defense, of course — NU stuns Texas to reach Final Four
- Updated
- 4 min to read
The Huskers took down mighty Texas and its crazy-good offense on Saturday in the NCAA Elite Eight 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.
- Updated
Sam Mustipher describes Donovan Raiola as one of the most respected people in the Bears' organization. He's ready for his big job at NU, Mustipher says.
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
- Updated
An officer who spoke to the Journal Star said she felt confident going into the Internal Affairs process, because she knew she'd done nothing wrong. But it ended up feeling like a "witch hunt."
- Updated
Chuck Foley has spent the past two years building a toy train village that fills up most of his old shop. The miniature world is filled with life, stories and minute details, and he's more than happy to share the experience with others.
- Updated
"I picked up the dog, went down the stairs, and then there was a bunch of crashing and windows shattering," said Rebecca Goodwin, whose home near Ithaca was damaged by a suspected tornado Wednesday.
- Updated
School administrators called off classes and residents hauled in outdoor decorations and trash barrels ahead of an unprecedented day of mid-December weather.