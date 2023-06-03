Check out this New construction home built by Eagle Woodworks, LLC. Located in the new Hunter Addition of Ceresco it has the best curb appeal and a fresh look. The 3 car garage is a little bit roomier than most with the 2 car part measuring 24 x 23. The main foyer is very wide and inviting, with room for a bench. The kitchen has a long island with a very nice corner pantry. Off the garage is a drop zone with coat cubbies, then a closed off laundry. The Primary suite 14x13 with a large 3/4 bath with a double vanity. The full tile shower is lined with a Schluter Water Proof system. The basement is a wide open blank slate, but could be finished if you want, that would allow for another bedroom and bath area. There is a secluded utility/storage area, plus a storm shelter. Home is all electric and complete with typical kitchen appliances. Call for a private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ceresco - $429,500
