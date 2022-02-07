 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bennet - $169,000

Small town living at its finest! Welcome to 620 Van Buren st, boasting over 1500 finished sqft on the main level with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with vaulted ceilings and open great room, dining and kitchen and laundry conveniently off the kitchen area. The primary bathroom features a large soaking tub. The outdoor space is perfect for a lazy Saturday afternoon, with a welcoming front porch and a large fenced in backyard to can entertain large or small groups with ease. There's plenty of parking and space to tinker in your 2 stall detached garage. Exterior is cedar, Ac new in 2019, heating 2018, roof 2019.

