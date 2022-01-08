2022 slated to bring steady EV growth, but barriers to buyers linger

And experts expect the segment will continue to be dominated by higher-priced options in the near term. Cutting prices depends on manufacturers' ability to leverage better technologies and scale production — at the same time, mainstream consumers are unlikely to buy in until more affordable options exist. That's where experts say federal policy on incentives, infrastructure, the supply chain and sustainability regulations plays an important role in helping bridge the divide.

"It all has to work together for this to be successful. You just can't have automakers produce really cool EVs without plans for better infrastructure across the country," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for Edmunds. "It really all needs to be in tandem."

In addition to offering more affordable EVs, Fiske of IHS Markit said automakers must continue to invest heavily in the supply chain: "Seeing shovels in the ground and plans being announced for battery plants and battery capacity and new chemistries, these are all steps toward achieving those 2030 goals and beyond. But we're going to have to continue to see this kind of pace of development and spend."