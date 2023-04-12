Here's our list of the best girls wrestlers in the city this past season.
100: Mileena Notaro, East, so., 34-1, 2nd/G; Taylor Siefken, Southwest, fr., 31-8, 4th/G
105: Thaila Rivera, Southeast, so, 9-18, DNQ
110: Lesli Guerra-Avalos, Lincoln High, so., 23-11, DNQ
115: Bayan Sheruza, Lincoln High, jr., 10-16, DNQ
120: Morgan Sindel, East, sr. 29-13, DNP
125: Sydney Chubbuck, North Star, jr., 21-9, DNQ
130: Katelyn Ruttledge, Southeast, sr., 27-11, DNP
135: Charlee Taylor, Northwest, jr., 12-18, DNQ
People are also reading…
140: Jazleen Alvarez, Lincoln High, fr., 19-9 ,DNQ
145: Raye Aldag, Southeast, fr., 16-11, DNP
155: Feryal Akpo-Idrissou, Northwest, jr., 27-11, DNP
170: Carson Shank, East, so., 27-16, DNP
190: Amariah Roberts, Northwest, jr., 9-15, DNQ
Honorary captain: Milenna Notaro, East.