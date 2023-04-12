Here's our list of the best boys wrestlers in the city this past season.
Weight, name, school, yr., record, state finish
106: Leland Sindel, East, so., 36-8, 3rd/A
113: Scottie Meier, East, so., 46-9, 4th/A
120: Hunter Jacobsen, Southwest, jr., 42-7, 2nd/A
126: Joshua Shaner, East, jr., 44-9, 2nd/A
132: Gabe Turman, East, sr., 55-3, 1st/A
138: Cole Toline, East, sr., 52-6, 3rd/A
145: Caleb Durr, Southeast, sr., 38-3, 3rd/A
152: Westin Sherlock, East, sr., 56-4, 3rd/A
160: Juan Manzon, North Star, jr., 32-15, DNP
170: Jack Baptista, Southwest, sr., 38-6, 3rd/A; Sam Andres, Pius X, 40-5, 5th/A
182: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, East, sr., 48-13, 4th/A
195: Titus Miron, Southwest, jr., 31-24, DNP
220: Axel Lyman, East, jr., 34-12, 4th/A, Matt Bohy, Pius X, sr., 21-2, DNQ
285: Cooper Johnson, Southeast, jr., 35-11, 2nd/A
Honorary captain: Gabe Turman, East.