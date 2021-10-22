2021 4-H Horse Awards Night results

The 2021 4-H Horse Awards Night on Sept. 30 recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year. Additional results, video and photos are online at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/horseawards.
HORSEMANSHIP ADVANCEMENT LEVELS
The Nebraska 4-H Horsemanship Advancement Levels program is designed to serve as a guide for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level.
Level I Ground/In-Hand — Hannah Chevalier (Bennet), Quinn Reid (Lincoln), Emma Riley (Waverly), Collin Schepers (Roca).
Level I Walk/Trot — Hollynn Hudson (Bennet), Meg LaPlante (Greenwood), Mia Manning (Waverly), Stella Pederson (Lincoln), Ozzie Pederson (Lincoln), Maria Polk (Lincoln), Paige Schepers (Roca), Paige Schmickrath (Lincoln), Ayviona Sigowa (Lincoln).
Level I — Avery Black (Lincoln), Thaxton Bourek (Waverly), Xayver Bourek (Waverly), Easton Byrne (Roca), Gemma Bunz (Walton), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Lillie Dixon (Lincoln), Brogen Frink (Lincoln), Isabella Garrett (Lincoln), Maxl Gorham (Adams), Sloane Gorham (Adams), Violet Green (Firth), Lena Gropp (Martell), Claira Heinzle (Martell), Lauren Johnson (Walton), Kamree Leader (Lincoln), Mia Maranville (Lincoln), Mary Miranda (Roca), Emma Miranda (Roca), Hannah Munk (Hickman), Tinsley Perry (Lincoln), Claire Polk (Lincoln), Taeva Taylor (Lincoln), Ava Wharton (Lincoln).
Level II — Lillie Dixon (Lincoln), Sydnee Fijolek (Roca), Sloane Gorham (Adams), Maxl Gorham (Adams), Violet Green (Firth), Cayleigh Harre (Lincoln), Kayla Isaacs (Lincoln), Zoey Jamison (Lincoln), Mia Maranville (Lincoln), Addi Morgan (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).
Level III — Sidney Froistad (Lincoln), Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Josie Johnson (Walton), Addi Morgan (Lincoln), MaKenna Morgan (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).
INCENTIVE AWARDS
4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses.
Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) — Vyvian Alstrom (Lincoln), Brooklyn Blunt (Humboldt), Liz Boshart (Malcolm), Gemma Bunz (Walton), Lola Bunz (Walton), Kaiah Colson (Lincoln), MaKena Colson (Lincoln), Lillie Dixon (Lincoln), Sidnee Fijolek (Roca), Brogen Frink (Lincoln), Shea Frink (Lincoln), Lena Gropp (Martell), Lyra Krutak (Lincoln), Tinsley Perry (Lincoln), Amelia Proffitt (Lincoln), Max Roberts (Lincoln).
Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points, and completed horse record book) — Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Ellie Bunz (Walton), Michaela Bunz (Walton), Easton Byrne (Roca), Kaitlyn Dumler (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Addison Gropp (Lincoln), Natalie Plautz (Malcolm), Morgan Richert (Lincoln), Callahn Robinson (Waverly), Morgan Roof (Lincoln), Ava Smith (Lincoln), Julia Soukup (Denton), Claire Tucker (Lincoln), Ava Wharton (Lincoln), Ella Wieczorek (Lincoln), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Top Horsemanship Levels — Lillie Dixon (Lincoln), Violet Green (Firth), Mia Maranville (Lincoln), Addi Morgan (Lincoln), Savannah Wubbels (Hickman).
Top Incentive Stories — Scarlett Battles (Malcolm), Liz Boshart (Malcolm), Ellie Bunz (Walton), Lola Bunz (Walton), Lena Gropp (Martell), Natalie Plautz (Malcolm).
Top Incentive Notebooks — Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Lena Gropp (Martell).
TOP AWARDS
Bluestem All-Around Miniature Horse Award for high point 4-H miniature horse and youth pair in two age divisions at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Senior: Ava Wharton (Lincoln); Junior: Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln).
High Score Dressage Rider Awards for high score riders in the 4-H Dressage Show in both the dressage classes and the western dressage classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair — high score dressage riders: Alexa Starner – champion (Bennet) and Skylar Frisbie – reserve champion (Bradshaw); high score western riders: Lyra Krutak – champion (Lincoln) and Sidney Froistad – reserve champion (Lincoln).
Lowell Boomer High Point Jumping Award for the all-around champion in the 4-H jumping classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Anne Cashmere (Lincoln).
Top NRHA Reining Awards for highest NRHA pattern score in each age division at the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Reining competition — Senior: Sidney Froistad (Lincoln); Junior: Scarlett Battles (Malcolm).
Top Trail Award for all-around champion of the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Trail obstacle class — Caraline Higgins (Crete).
Franklyn Manning All-Around Barrels Award for fastest time in the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Barrel Racing competition — Lillie Beach (Malcolm).
All-Around Cowboy/Cowgirl Award — Age division awards for most total points scored from specified classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Senior: Clara Bradbury (Lincoln); Junior: Natalie Plautz (Malcolm); Elementary: Violet Green (Firth).
All-Around Ranch Horse Awards — Age division awards for All-Around Ranch Horse at the Lancaster County Super Fair — Senior: Natalie Plautz (Malcolm).
Wilhelmina Wittstruck Memorial All-Around Champion Award for Lancaster County Super Fair all-around 4-H champion individual — Emmi Dearmont (Hickman).
JUDGING CONTEST
The Horse Judging Contest (a Lancaster County Super Fair contest) emphasizes how much 4-H members know about horse conformation as they judge four or more classes of horses along with the opportunity to give oral reasons. The champion of each division receives a buckle.
Senior Division: Rayley Burnside – champion (Firth), Ellie Bunz – reserve champion (Walton), Erin Oldemeyer – 3rd (Firth), Emmi Dearmont – 4th (Hickman), Julia Soukup – 5th (Denton), Kali Maytum – 6th (Raymond), Lilee Chevalier – 7th (Bennet), Emily Kerbs – 8th (Hickman), Emma Miranda – 9th (Roca), Samantha Fox – 10th (Lincoln).
Junior Division: Faith Oldemeyer – champion (Firth), Sydney Docter – reserve champion (Firth), Taylor Root – 3rd (Walton), Caraline Higgins – 4th (Crete), Lily Wooledge – 5th (Hickman), Elizabeth Funk – 6th (Waverly), Bailey Docter – 7th (Firth), Ava Smith – 8th (Lincoln), Tayler Docter – 9th (Firth), Sydnee Fijolek – 10th (Roca).
Elementary Division: Lola Bunz – champion (Walton), Kiara Eppenbach – reserve champion (Lincoln), Lena Gropp – 3rd (Martell), Easton Byrne – 4th (Roca), Greta Rogers – 5th (Lincoln), Maria Polk – 6th (Lincoln), Hannah Chevalier – 7th (Bennet), Meg LaPlante – 8th (Greenwood).