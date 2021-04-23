2020 Apr 23, 2021 Apr 23, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coach: Rhonda RevelleRecord: 9-14How it ended: Big Ten, NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring seasons on March 12. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Ncaa Winter Season Spring Rhonda Revelle Ten Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Softball A look back at Nebraska softball's past five seasons Apr 7, 2021 The Huskers are 120-118 from 2016-20, a stint that includes a run to a Regional final in 2016.