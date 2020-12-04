2020 All-City fall sports: Volleyball

H | Alexis Markowski, Pius X, 6-3, sr.
H | Abby Wachal, Lutheran, 5-10, so.
H | Kyndal Hudson, Lincoln High, 5-10, sr.
S | Adison Markowski, Pius X, 5-6, so.
L | Raegan Holle, Lutheran, 5-5, jr.
H | Abi Wohlgemuth, Lutheran, 5-11, sr.
H | Liz Tomlin, Southwest, 5-9, sr.
H | Courtney Holsteen, Southwest, 6-0, jr.
H | Maddie Bahm, Northeast, 5-7, sr.
H | Brittany Wulf, Southeast, 6-0, sr.
S | Ashlyn DeBoer, Lutheran, 5-11, jr.
L | Miriam Miller, Pius X, 5-8, sr.
Honorary captain: Shaylee Myers, Southwest.
Sights from Semifinal Friday at the 2020 state volleyball tournament
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:
