2020 All-City fall sports: Volleyball
From the 2020 All-City fall sports: Take a look at the best of the best from a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City series
  • Updated
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.22

Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers gets her team fired up against Lincoln Southeast at Southwest on Sept. 22.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

First team

Name, school, year

H | Shaylee Myers, Southwest, 6-0, jr.

H | Kylen Sealock, Pius X, 6-0, sr.

H | Alexis Markowski, Pius X, 6-3, sr.

H | Abby Wachal, Lutheran, 5-10, so.

H | Kyndal Hudson, Lincoln High, 5-10, sr.

S | Adison Markowski, Pius X, 5-6, so.

L | Raegan Holle, Lutheran, 5-5, jr.

Second team

H | Abi Wohlgemuth, Lutheran, 5-11, sr.

H | Liz Tomlin, Southwest, 5-9, sr.

H | Courtney Holsteen, Southwest, 6-0, jr.

H | Maddie Bahm, Northeast, 5-7, sr.

H | Brittany Wulf, Southeast, 6-0, sr.

S | Ashlyn DeBoer, Lutheran, 5-11, jr.

L | Miriam Miller, Pius X, 5-8, sr.

Honorary captain: Shaylee Myers, Southwest.

