2020 All-City fall sports: Softball
2020 All-City fall sports: Softball

From the 2020 All-City fall sports: Take a look at the best of the best from a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City series
Lincoln Southeast softball invite, 9.26

Lincoln Southwest baserunner Ashley Smetter (6) slides into second base past Omaha Marian's Abby Russell (18) during the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Doris Bair Complex on Sept. 26.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

First team

Name, school, year

P | Bailey Selvage, Southwest, jr.

P | Campbell Petrick, East, jr.

C | Lyndsey Roth, North Star, sr.

INF | Morgan Adams, East, jr.

INF | Ashley Smetter, Southwest, jr.

INF | Emma Hain, Southwest, sr.

INF | Skylar Pieper, Southwest, sr.

OF | Zoie Armstrong, East, sr.

OF | Kyrah Dailey, North Star, sr.

OF | Aubrey Bruning, Southeast, sr.

DP | Karis Gifford, Southeast, sr.

DP | Madison Divis, Southwest, jr.

Second team

P | Sam Bank, Southwest, so.

P | Aubriana Krieser, North Star, so.

C | Moira Baxter, Southeast, jr.

INF | Rylan Ewoldt, Southeast, sr.

INF | Alivya Bollen, Southeast, jr.

INF | Whitnee Curry, East, sr.

INF | Jaydan Shigley, East, sr.

OF | Josi Solano, Southwest, sr.

OF | Maggie Helms, Southeast, sr.

OF | Mackenzi Harrel, Pius X, so.

DP | Kylie Shottenkirk, North Star, sr.

DP | Sarah Iburg, Pius X, fr.

Honorary captain: Ashley Smetter, Southwest.

A look back at 2020 first-team Super-Staters

