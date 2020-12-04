 Skip to main content
2020 All-City fall sports: Football
2020 All-City fall sports: Football

From the 2020 All-City fall sports: Take a look at the best of the best from a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City series
A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season as selected by the city football coaches:

Offense

QB | Noah Walters, East, 6-1, 185, jr.

RB | Telo Arsiaga, Southwest, 5-11, 205, sr.

RB | Max Buettenback, Southeast, 6-1, 190, so.

WR | Carter Glenn, East, 5-11, 175, sr.

WR | Jace Elliott, North Star, 6-3, 180, jr.

WR | Cooper Erikson, East, 6-4, 200, jr.

OL | Wyatt Marr, Lutheran, 6-6, 255, sr.

OL | Tyler Kerkman, Pius X, 6-0, 285, jr.

OL | Gunnar Gottula, Southeast, 6-5, 255, so.

OL | Owen Anthony, Southeast, 6-0, 255, jr.

OL | Jacob Rien, East, 6-2, 220, sr.

OL | Jake Seip, North Star, 6-3, 250, sr.

Ath | Taveon Thompson, Southeast, 6-4, 205, sr.

Ath | DJ McGarvie, North Star, 6-3, 175, sr.

Ath | McGinness Schneider, Southeast, 6-2, 185, sr.

Ath | Isaac Montgomery, Lincoln High, 6-2, 225, sr.

K | Noah Sauberan, Christian, 5-11, 175, sr.

Defense

DL | Maddox Burton, Southeast, 6-5, 290, sr.

DL | Gavin Wilbur, Northeast, 5-10, 250, jr.

DL | Teitum Tuioti, Southeast, 6-2, 205, so.

DL | Barrett France, Southeast, 6-3, 245, sr.

LB | Quinton Adams, East, 6-4, 220, sr.

LB | Jake Appleget, Southeast, 6-5, 210, jr.

LB | Nathaniel Gifford, Southeast, 6-0, 190, sr.

LB | Blake Baker, Southwest, 5-8, 195, sr.

DB | Jake Leader, Southwest, 6-2, 190, jr.

DB | Derek Branch, Southeast, 5-11, 175, sr.

DB | Austin Schneider, East, 6-1, 180, sr.

DB | Billie Stephenson, East, 5-9, 175, jr.

Ath | Grant Springer, East, 6-1, 210, sr.

Ath | Dylan Gray, Northeast, 5-11, 210, jr.

Ath | Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, 5-11, 185, sr.

Ath | Grant Buda, Southwest, 6-0, 205, sr.

P | Colby Chapelle, Pius X, 6-1, 180, sr.

Honorary captains: Noah Walters, East, and Derek Branch, Southeast.

Honorable mention: Christian—Josh Free, Alex Koch, Ian Paul; East—Noah Fisher, DeKendrick McCray, Brayan Van Meter, GeGe Crayton; Lincoln High—Dylan Smith, Carson Hillhouse, Zavier Gamble, Taylor Wieczorek, JaReese Lott-Buzby, Adonis Hutchinson, Dane Mentore; Lutheran—Jack L’Heureux, Max Bartels; Northeast—Josh Platter, Austin Finney, Dom Winn, Jeremiah Collier; North Star—Cole Coffey, Dylan Hallett, Andrea Dittman, Caleb Blake, TJ Hood, Nate Athouris, Isaiah Donaldson, Kade Seip, Matt Kopplin, Amani Mfinanga, Colton Reed; Parkview Christian—Isaiah Neal, Zane VanEvery, Chandler Page; Pius X—Tyler Lonergan, Julian Castillo, Drew Easley; Southeast—Nigel Bridger, David Swanson, Teilor Tuioti, Nate Folmer, Marcus Kastanek; Southwest—Nick Delgado, Matthew Rink, Nolan Milius, Kaalo Evans, Grant Miller.

