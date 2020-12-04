 Skip to main content
2020 All-City fall sports: Cross country
From the 2020 All-City fall sports: Take a look at the best of the best from a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City series
A-4 District cross country, 10.15

Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot relaxes in front of the Lincoln North Star team tent decorated in flags representing the heritage of team members during the district cross country meet Oct. 15 at Pioneers Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Many of the best girls cross country runners in Nebraska this season came from Lincoln schools.

GIRLS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Brianna Rinn, Southwest, jr., 18:15, 2nd/A

Kate Dilsaver, Southwest, sr., 19:04, 6th/A

Izzy Apel, East, so., 19:15, 9th/A

Kylie Muma, East, so., 19:19, 12th/A

Peyton Svehla, East, fr., 19:21, 13th/A

Berlyn Schutz, East, so., 19:24, 14th/A

Jenna Muma, East, sr., 19:28, 17th/A

Allyson Korus, Pius X, sr., 19:53, 29th/A

Honorary captain: Brianna Rinn, Southwest.

BOYS

Name, school, yr., state time, finish/class

Liem Chot, North Star, sr., 15:37, 1st/A

Daniel Romary, Northeast, jr., 16:00, 6th/A

Grant Wasserman, North Star, jr., 16:04, 8th/A

Drew Snyder, Southwest, sr., 16:18, 12th/A

Grant Reid, Southwest, sr., 16:31, 18th/A

Isaac Graff, East, so., 16:50, 30th/A

Cole Sellhorn, Pius X, jr., 16:50, 31st/A

Carson Lauterbach, Southeast, jr., 16:53, 33rd/A

Honorary captain: Liem Chot, North Star.

Looking back at the state cross country meet

