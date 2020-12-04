 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 All-City fall sports: Boys tennis
View Comments

2020 All-City fall sports: Boys tennis

From the 2020 All-City fall sports: Take a look at the best of the best from a memorable fall sports season in the Capital City series
  • Updated
Class A boys state tennis, 10.16

Lincoln Southeast's Graham Peterson celebrates a game point during Peterson's and partner Nathaniel Rathe's (not pictured) No. 1 doubles final against Lincoln East's Kyle Givens and Jacob Whiston on the final day of the Class A boys state tennis tournament in Omaha in October.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

A look at the top performers from the Capital City this past season:

Name, school, yr., state finish (rec.)

No. 1 singles: Grady Works, Southwest, sr., 3rd (19-7)

No. 1 singles: Kirby Le, East, so., 5th (27-8)

No. 1 doubles: Grant Peterson, sr./Nathaniel Rathe, sr., Southeast, 1st (29-2)

No. 1 doubles: Kyle Givens, jr./Jacob Whiston, sr., East, 2nd (8-3)

No. 2 singles: Yakub Islamov, East, fr., 2nd (26-3)

No. 2 doubles: Dylan Thompson, sr./Jack Shaffer, jr., Southwest, 1st (19-4)

Honorary captains: Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe, Southeast.

Sights from the state boys tennis meet

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News