2020 All-City fall sports: Boys tennis

No. 1 doubles: Kyle Givens, jr./Jacob Whiston, sr., East, 2nd (8-3) No. 2 singles: Yakub Islamov, East, fr., 2nd (26-3) No. 2 doubles: Dylan Thompson, sr./Jack Shaffer, jr., Southwest, 1st (19-4) Honorary captains: Graham Peterson and Nathanial Rathe, Southeast. Sights from the state boys tennis meet
Lincoln Southwest's Jacob Balfany celebrates after surviving a tiebreaker during the first day of the Class A boys state tennis tournament Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Yakub Islamov hits a shot during No. 2 singles action at the Class A state tennis tournament Oct. 15 in Omaha. Islamov advanced to Friday's semifinals.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Cooper Nichols returns a lob during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Sam Johnson serves during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy reaches for a shot during the first day of the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Nahum Barber returns a shot during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita hits a return on the first day of the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Jase Woita sits after he and doubles partner lost Oct. 15 during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Ian Woita stretches but can't reach the shot during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kirby Le hits a forehand during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kirby Le stretches to return a short lob during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kirby Le hustles to hit a forehand during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kirby Le hits a return during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kirby Le reacts after losing his singles match during Thursday's first day of boys state tennis Oct. 15 at the Koch Family Tennis Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Jacob Balfany sits exhausted after winning a tiebreaker during the boys state tennis tournament at the Koch Family Tennis Center on Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Grady Works returns a serve by Lincoln Pius X's Joseph Plachy during the first day of Class A boys state tennis Oct. 15 in Omaha, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Nathaniel Rathe returns a serve during a No. 1 doubles match during the first day of Class A boys state tennis Oct. 15 in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
