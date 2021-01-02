2020, a nightmare for restaurants and food suppliers, may have permanently altered how and what we eat

“There’s a lot of conversations in a lot of different parts of the state where groups are trying to develop something that could be a success,” Bunting said. “A year from now there will be a few more (processors) that are close to where the producers are.”

Food shopping from home

Grocery chains, which benefited greatly this year as people rediscovered their kitchens, recently released 2021 food trend projections that reflect the pandemic’s influence on what people want to eat.

Kroger predicts a rise in foods that purport to support immune health, boost energy levels or mitigate stress — think sparkling probiotic kefir water or almond butter containing “superfoods” like chia seeds and goji berries — as well as easy-to-prepare comfort foods and plant-based options. Whole Foods expects people to spend more time on breakfast, perhaps whipping up sous vide egg bites midweek, plus interest in different cooking oils and re-imagined basics like hearts-of-palm pasta.

Yet the pandemic’s greatest impact on grocery stores may not be what they sell, but how they sell it. Consumers who previously might not have trusted others to pick their avocados gave online grocery shopping a shot and many of them are expected to become permanent converts.