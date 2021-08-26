20 years later, a Lincoln family remembers lessons from their dying son, Nov. 22, 2018

He made people laugh. When he went back to school, bald and bloated from his treatment, he made jokes to put the other seventh-graders at ease.

Always try to help someone you wouldn’t normally help.

He cried when he learned he wouldn’t survive the cancer. And then he said he couldn’t wait to see his great-grandpa in heaven. And play catch with Dan Quisenberry, the baseball great who’d died of a brain tumor two months earlier.

Invite somebody you wouldn’t normally invite, like to a birthday party ... Always try to invite those who are left out.

His friends remembered his kindness while he was still on Earth to hear them, messages they turned into a memory book for their friend: Remember at our soccer game you scored 21 points? Remember how you would make us laugh by sticking pencils up your nose? When you see God, put in a good word for me. I’m going to miss you.

Nathan picked his gravesite at Calvary Cemetery. He didn’t want to be under a tree, where a dog might pee on him. He wanted to be in the sun.

The day he visited with his parents, he belted out a song in his sweet boy voice. Sun, sun, Mr. Golden Sun, please shine down on me...