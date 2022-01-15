2 out of 3 Kroger workers in Southern California struggle to afford food and housing, survey finds

In Southern California, Kroger operates more than 200 Food 4 Less and Ralphs locations. Workers, made available for comment by the UFCW union, say their wages and hours are unlivable.

Jeanne Olsen, a service deli employee, takes the bus from her home in La Crescenta to the Ralphs where she works in La Cañada Flintridge. Then, at 9 p.m. after her shift ends, she walks four miles home because she can't afford a car, she said.

Olsen, who is supporting an 18-year-old son, supplements her income through recycling, which earns her an extra $100 to $150 in a good month.

"I pick up every can, every plastic bottle that I find and I have my family, extended family save for me and friends too," Olsen, 59, said. "And I have to devote part of my apartment to that recycling … But without that I would not be able to be eat."

Olsen works six hours a day, six days a week, and makes $14.25 an hour.

"I don't think that most of us are asking for anything more than just be paid what we're worth, paid fairly," Olsen said. "I shouldn't have to struggle like I do."

Workers' problems have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.