2 Bedroom Home in Walton - $699,000

Equestrian Cottage in the Country. Are you a horse owner looking for the perfect acreage to keep your most precious partners? Look no further than this cozy cottage home! The barn is set up with 3-5 stalls, three dry lot runs off the barn, and a climate controlled tack room and bathroom in the stable. You and your horses can work throughout all four seasons in the 60x70 indoor arena. The property sits on 21.6 acres and has a fenced in pasture, and plenty of hay ground to harvest your own forage, then store it in the hay shed attached to the barn. This is truly a perfect farm to run a small operation out of, or a perfect hobby farm for your equine companions.