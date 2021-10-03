2 Bedroom Home in Malcolm - $325,000

Wow! Less than a mile to Branched Oak Lake and along the highway? How often can you find this setting? Rolling hills mature trees and no covenants. This tract is special in so many ways. There is an older home on the site that is currently occupied. The home will need some work as you will see when to tour the house. The well and lagoon inspection report will be available soon. The survey has been ordered and buyer will receive a copy and the corners will be marked. This is a special opportunity that is hard to find. Schedule your appointment today.