 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Malcolm - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Malcolm - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Malcolm - $325,000

Wow! Less than a mile to Branched Oak Lake and along the highway? How often can you find this setting? Rolling hills mature trees and no covenants. This tract is special in so many ways. There is an older home on the site that is currently occupied. The home will need some work as you will see when to tour the house. The well and lagoon inspection report will be available soon. The survey has been ordered and buyer will receive a copy and the corners will be marked. This is a special opportunity that is hard to find. Schedule your appointment today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News