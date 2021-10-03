 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $96,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $96,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $96,000

Attention investors! Adorable two story house in near south with 2 beds and 2 full baths. Tons of natural light, wood floors throughout, shed and 2 stall garage on alley. Two cute porches and lots of character. Basement has had portion of wall redone in 2000. Home is being sold AS IS. Estate sale at property Friday 10/1 and Saturday 10/2.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News