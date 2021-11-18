 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $95,000

Attention Investors!!! Check out this opportunity to own a home with a detached 2 stall garage for only $95,000! Zoned R2. Sitting on a large corner lot, the home could use some TLC, but has a lot to offer. One floor living means no stairs and convenient laundry access. Some new flooring, paint, and a deep cleaning would go a long way in this home. The 24' x 24' garage is in great shape and offers excellent access off of Merrill Street. There is additional off-street parking on the gravel driveway off 31st Street. Whether you are looking for an affordable home to make your own or a rental property to start (or grow) your investment portfolio, there is great potential with this property.

