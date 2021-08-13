 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $8,825,000

Zach Schreiber, M: 402-202-4348, zach.schreiber@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - kwELITE is pleased to present this excellent opportunity to acquire a stabilized residential portfolio consisting of 51 properties and 61 units across Lincoln, NE. This is a 100% occupied portfolio consisting of 43 single family income properties and 9 duplexes. The owner can enjoy upside through multiple channels with equity appreciation, rental increases and redevelopment opportunities. The portfolio of properties lie within different submarkets of Lincoln but remain close to the University of Nebraska, Downtown, retail and employment centers. There are redevelopment examples to further show upside and potential in this investment.

