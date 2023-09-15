Enjoy the peace and tranquility of this charming property surrounded by nature. This secluded acreage neighboring Firethorn Golf Course offers a serene escape with a beautiful pond and mature trees. The two bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts a library that could be a third bedroom and a loft area. Stunning maple floors. The 2 stall attached and 3 + stall detached garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage.