Enjoy the peace and tranquility of this charming property surrounded by nature. This secluded acreage neighboring Firethorn Golf Course offers a serene escape with a beautiful pond and mature trees. The two bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts a library that could be a third bedroom and a loft area. Stunning maple floors. The 2 stall attached and 3 + stall detached garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $755,000
