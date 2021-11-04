2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $75,000

Chris Bauer, M: 402-510-1300, chris.bauer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/chris.bauer - Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath home! This home has a lot of potential as a great investment opportunity. The exterior of the home has vinyl siding and while outdoors, enjoy the large, flat lot. This home's location is great as well being just right across the street from Clinton Elementary School and many different parks. It's not very often you come across a home for this price. AMA