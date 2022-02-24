Investment Opportunity! This bungalow is a great fix and flip, rental, or sweat equity opportunity! Features include 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, brick fireplace, 1 car detached garage, spacious yard and more! Home being sold AS-IS. Showings begin Friday 02/17/2022 after 1PM.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $75,000
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts says he enjoys the challenges of the job. He also emphasizes that he works with "a great team of people." But, man, he's had a demanding first seven months on the job.
Dillard's, which bought the building after Younkers closed, filed a $9.9 million building permit and looks to be planning an expansion into the space.
A week before his suspension, Luke Bonkiewicz's name appeared on a journal article in Police Quarterly examining instances of sexual violence against women within police departments. His name since has been removed from the article.
After roster, coach shakeup and win vs. Gophers, NU women are going to focus on future, Williams says
Nebraska improved to 14-1 at home this season with a blowout win against Minnesota that saw Allison Weidner step up.
What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert? That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20.
The commotion started at around 1 a.m. when a Lincoln man was removed from The Fat Toad Pub after being belligerent and starting a fight within the bar, police said. He was hospitalized after smashing through the bar's front window.
State Sen. Mike Groene says he is resigning from the Legislature and pulling out of a race for NU regents after reports emerged Friday that he photographed a female staff member without her permission.
In a complaint, Phi Gamma Delta argued it was punished and retaliated against for its members’ political viewpoints and protected political speech after members allegedly harassed participants of the 2017 Women’s March.
The mandate, which was reinstated Jan. 14 as the omicron variant wreaked havoc on local hospitals, will end Friday night, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez announced.